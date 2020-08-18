BEMIDJI -- A Bemidji man was arrested after multiple gunshots were fired late Monday evening near the Ridgeway Apartments in Bemidji. The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating other suspects.

Local law enforcement responded to the area of 2830 Ridgeway Avenue NW at 11:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, after a report of numerous gunshots among a group of individuals who were standing outside the Ridgeway Apartment Complex, according to a report from Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin.

According to the report, six individuals were involved in a verbal altercation. During the incident, multiple shots were fired from both a shotgun and a handgun.

Upon arrival, officers saw the west entrance glass doors were shattered and located bullet holes in the frame of the doorway.

During the investigation, Michael Fineday, 25, of Bemidji, was arrested for multiple offenses, including providing a false name, fleeing on foot, obstructing justice and two outstanding felony warrants for controlled substances and burglary with a dangerous weapon, the report said.

A shotgun was recovered from a second individual at the scene. The other individuals who fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement are still in possession of a handgun and should be considered dangerous, the report said.

An investigation is underway through the Bemidji Police Department, and local law enforcement is encouraging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.