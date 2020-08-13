LITCHFIELD, Minn. — Two people are in custody after a narcotics search warrant in Litchfield, Minn., turned up approximately 11.6 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 9 pounds of marijuana and more than $72,000 in cash,according to a news release from the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force.

Two Litchfield residents, a 33-year-old man and 36-year-old woman, were arrested Wednesday, Aug. 12, and are in the Meeker County Jail, according to the release.

Agents were initially called to the residence to assist agents of the Minnesota Department of Corrections prior to applying for the search warrant.

The street value of the methamphetamine seized is estimated to be more than $150,000, according to the release.