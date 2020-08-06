RED LAKE -- A Red Lake man faces four felony charges for the alleged abuse of a 3-year-old child.

Edward Duane Fairbanks, 29, of Red Lake was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 5, by the Red Lake Police Department on an outstanding warrant out of Mahnomen County, according to a release from the Mahnomen County Sherriff’s Office.

Fairbanks was charged for the alleged abuse of a 3-year-old girl occurring at 2235 College Rd., in Mahnomen (Riverland Apartments), in June. The victim was airlifted to Fargo on June 8 for medical treatment for a subdural hematoma, hemorrhagic contusion of the frontal lobe, a skull fracture and marks on the body appearing to be taser burns.

The victim was in critical condition at the time.

Fairbanks is facing four felony charges including first-degree assault causing great bodily harm, malicious punishment of a child causing great bodily harm, third-degree assault of a victim under 4 and malicious punishment of a child with a victim under 4.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the White Earth Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension during the initial investigation.