GRANT VALLEY TOWNSHIP -- A man who has previously served time for theft charges is in jail again after a prolonged vehicle pursuit leading to charges for two stolen vehicles, a stolen pistol and drug possession in Grant Valley township in Beltrami County on July 28, according to a release sent Tuesday by the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.

Billie Joe Large, 31, of Bemidji, was identified after driving recklessly on Beltrami Line Road Southwest at 6:15 a.m. in a Chevrolet Equinox, which had been reported stolen, the release said.

Deputy Kyle Nohre attempted to pull over Large, who fled at high speed. Nohre pursued Large to a Moose Creek Township residence in Clearwater County where the vehicle entered a logging area and eventually stopped after the vehicle was disabled.

According to the release, Large then attempted to flee the vehicle and was taken into custody.

After conducting a search of the vehicle, an off-road motorcycle that was determined to be stolen from a residence in Bemidji, and a loaded magazine to a 9mm pistol were found inside.

Nohre’s K-9 partner, Mac, then sniffed out a 9mm pistol, located a short distance away from the vehicle. The pistol was identified as being stolen from a residence in Bemidji five days earlier. The release did not specify whether the pistol and motorcycle were stolen from the same residence.

A small amount of methamphetamine was also found in the vehicle, the release said.

Large was booked into the Beltrami County Jail for fleeing in a motor vehicle, ineligible person in possession of a firearm and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. He faces additional charges.

In 2016, Large made headlines after he was arrested minutes after fleeing the Beltrami County Courthouse -- where he was currently under arrest for probation violation and possession of methamphetamine -- and ran across the street to hide in St. Philip's Catholic School.

In 2014, Large was also arrested as part of a burglary in Blackduck in which two ATVs, a flatbed trailer, Miller beer collectible signs and firearms were stolen. Large's wallet was found in one of the ATVs, which led to his arrest.

In fall 2010, Beltrami County Sheriff's deputies and Bemidji Police officers also investigated a series of vehicle break-ins involving Large.

According to the release, Deputy Nohre and K-9 Mac have been working together since 2016 and are certified as a patrol and narcotics detection team through the North American Police Work Dog Association.