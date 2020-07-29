CHISHOLM, Minn. — A Chisholm man was arrested Wednesday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Chisholm Police Department on the suspicion of the 1986 killing of Nancy Daugherty.

Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 52, was taken into custody and booked into the St. Louis County Jail in Virginia on probable cause of second-degree murder according to a BCA news release.

Bureau agents and Chisholm police investigators arrested Carbo after receiving confirmation from the BCA laboratory that Carbo’s DNA matched DNA from the crime scene on the 34-year-old case.

Nancy Daugherty was last seen alive just after midnight on July 16, 1986. Later that afternoon, Chisholm police officers conducted a welfare check and found Daugherty dead inside her home. She had been beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled. Evidence at the scene indicated that a struggle had occurred both outside and inside the home. Witnesses later reported hearing a woman screaming in the early morning hours.

Bureau scientists were able to obtain a full DNA suspect profile from bodily fluids found on the victim at the scene, but the DNA did not match any persons in the criminal database.

Periodic case reviews occurred over the years, but none led to a solid lead in the case and no DNA matches were found.

Earlier this year, the Chisholm Police Department approached the BCA about providing a DNA sample to Parabon, a company which analyzes public genealogy databases and helps law enforcement programs identify case leads. The BCA laboratory coordinated with the company to provide a DNA sample from the decades-old evidence. Based on their analysis and search, Parabon identified Carbo as a potential suspect in the case in July.

BCA agents and Chisholm investigators began surveillance of Carbo last week and surreptitiously obtained DNA evidence that was sent to the BCA laboratory for analysis. On Monday, the BCA laboratory reported a DNA match to the bodily fluids found on the victim and at the scene. Wednesday morning, investigators obtained a DNA sample directly from Carbo with his consent. The BCA laboratory tested the known DNA sample, providing confirmation later in the afternoon of a DNA match.

“We are gratified to be able to provide some answers to this family and this community after all of these years,” Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner said in the release. “We are grateful as well to the BCA and so many assisting law enforcement agencies that continued to work this case over more than three decades.”

“This case illustrates why no case is ever cold for us,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. “Every time we hit a dead end, investigators and scientists go back to the drawing board. Solving this case is proof of the value of tenacious work – even when it’s over a span of decades.”

The news release states that Carbo will soon be charged by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office. This remains an ongoing and active investigation.