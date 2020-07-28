The suspect, James Richard Ardito, was arrested Monday, July 27, at a residence in Andover, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday morning, a bank teller went to the front door to help a man, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect threatened the teller, and said to shut the alarm off. The teller was able to get away and call 911. The bank employee was not hurt and the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the bank.

Ardito was convicted of robbing the same bank more than a decade ago. According to a 2009 Brainerd Dispatch story, Ardito pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in federal court in Duluth. Ardito, a resident of Coon Rapids at that time, was convicted of armed bank robbery, admitted to using force, violence and intimidation to take close to $3,000 from a teller at the bank. He also admitted he assaulted and put in jeopardy the life of another person by use of a dangerous weapon in committing the bank robbery.