Andrea Catherine Payne, 26, has been ordered by a Clay County judge to participate in a mental health evaluation to determine whether she is fit to stand trial on two felony counts of accomplice after the fact. The second-degree charges allege Payne lied to police about 19-year-old Dystynee Avery, who died April 3 at her Moorhead apartment.

The evaluation will determine if Payne is not competent to proceed, or she was not responsible for covering up Avery’s death because of a mental illness or developmental disability.

Payne and two others are accused of helping 27-year-old Ethan Martin Broad hide Avery’s death, according to court documents. Broad, who lived with Payne and Avery, hit Avery over the head in the apartment, dragged her body to a garage and dismembered her before dumping her remains in a dumpster, according to court documents.

Prosecutors previously filed a motion that would allow Payne to be sentenced on the higher end of sentencing guidelines if found guilty. She could face a maximum of 20 years in prison. That motion has been put on hold pending the results of the evaluation.