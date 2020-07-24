GARRISON, Minn. -- A suspect is at large Friday, July 24, following an armed robbery at the Deerwood Bank branch in Garrison, Minn.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received the call at 7:44 a.m. of a robbery in progress at Deerwood Bank off Madison Street.

Sgt. D.J. Downie of the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said a bank teller went to the front door to help a man who was not wearing any type of mask. The suspect threatened the teller and said: “We need to go into the bank and I need you to shut the alarm off,’” Downie said of the suspect’s demands. “Otherwise, he said he would harm them.”

The sergeant could not confirm the type of weapon the suspect used.

Downie said the teller and the suspect were in the bank for a very short amount of time, and the teller was able to get away from the suspect and call 911. The bank employee was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the bank.

Downie said the suspect is an older man who was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans and appeared to have facial hair.

The Federal Bureau of Apprehension, Minnesota State Patrol and the Brainerd Police Department with their K-9 team assisted the sheriff’s office with the investigation.