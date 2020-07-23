OLIVIA, Minn. — Prosecutors filed an additional charge Tuesday, July 23, against Elizabeth Perry Lynch, 35, who is accused in the March 26 shooting death of Anthony Jon Tebben, 42, of Hector, Minn.

In addition to the original charges of second-degree murder with intent — not premediated and second-degree manslaughter — culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk, Lynch will now also face a charge of second-degree murder without intent — while committing a felony.

The new charge filed Tuesday in Renville County District Court was added because the alleged crime was committed during a second-degree assault, the aiming and eventual firing of a gun at the victim, according to the amended criminal complaint.

According to court records, Lynch has not yet appeared on the new charge.

Lynch's bail on the original charges was set March 30 at $500,000 for release without conditions and $200,000 for release with conditions. Conditions include not entering bars or liquor stores and using no alcohol or controlled substances.

Lynch has been granted a public defender and has remained in custody since her arrest.

According to court records, Lynch called law enforcement around 1 a.m. March 26 and said she had just shot her boyfriend.

Tebben was found on the floor with a pool of blood around his head and neck. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he died hours later.

Lynch allegedly told authorities that she had pointed the gun at Tebben, and it went off when she flinched. Several children were in the home when the shooting occurred. A black semi-automatic handgun was found just inside the door when authorities arrived.

Lynch said she had purchased the gun March 25, according to the criminal complaint. She told authorities that she didn’t know if the gun was properly loaded or ready to fire, because she didn’t know how to use it yet.

She said she was mad after Tebben threw a plate and broke it. She said she pointed the gun at Tebben after he approached her aggressively.

Lynch allegedly said their relationship had been violent at times, and she was afraid Tebben was going to hit her.

When she pointed the gun at him, she said, Tebben mocked her, according to the complaint. He called her a vulgar name and said she wouldn’t shoot. At that point, Lynch said, she flinched and the gun discharged.

According to the criminal complaint, a preliminary autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office found there was a gun muzzle burn on Tebben’s head, and the bullet traveled downward. The injury would be inconsistent with Lynch’s description of the weapon firing when she flinched rather than firing intentionally.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting the Hector Police Department in the investigation.