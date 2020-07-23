BEMIDJI -- A level three predatory sex offender will be released in Bemidji on Monday, July 27, to the 1400 block of Bemidji Avenue North, according to a release from the Bemidji Police Department.

Tyler Gabrelcik, 27, of Bagley, is not wanted by police and has served his sentence. Police are releasing his information in accordance with state statute.

Gabrelcik was convicted of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2012, and then of a single count of possessing child pornography in 2013.

At age 18, he engaged in multiple incidences of sexual contact, including penetration, against a known, female child over a period of time. According to police documents, Gabrelick exploited unmonitored access with the victim and used manipulation and confusion to gain and maintain compliance.

The abuse took place in the summer of 2011, and Gabrelick has been incarcerated on a 12-year sentence since 2012.

There are three levels of offenders based on the individual's risk to reoffend. Level one carries a lower risk to the public, level two is moderate and three is higher. Level three sex offenders are the most likely to re-offend.

“This notification is not intended to increase fear in the community,” the release said. “Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.”