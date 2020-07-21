MINNEAPOLIS -- At a time when the Minneapolis Police Department is facing unprecedented scrutiny, 29 recruits joined the department after graduating on Friday, July 17.

The ceremony took place nearly two tumultuous months after the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd by an officer in south Minneapolis.

In his speech to the recruits, Mayor Jacob Frey said policing is an honorable profession, but that officers' accountability to the public is “nonnegotiable.”

"You also have an incredible opportunity right now to demonstrate to the community that we are doing things differently and to continue to build trust in areas it has lacked," Frey said.

Lt. Molly Fischer told the graduating class they should remember that their position requires them to serve the interests of the public.

"Be a leader, live up to the responsibility of this uniform and this badge,” Fischer said. “Don't ever let anyone tell you that your job is not honorable.”

Fischer said none of the 29 recruits dropped out, despite recent civil unrest and criticism following Floyd’s killing in May.

Floyd died after then-officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for several minutes as two officers with less than a week on the job looked on. Chauvin is now charged with murder and manslaughter while the other three officers at the scene face charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

One now-fired officer, Thomas Lane, had only four days on the job. His attorney has argued that charges should be dismissed because he repeatedly suggested that veteran officer Chauvin turn Floyd on his side. Chauvin did not relent, according to body camera video and court filings by Lane’s attorney.

Floyd’s killing sparked protests across the country, and vows by the Minneapolis City Council to “dismantle” the department. Some have also accused Minneapolis police officers of not doing their jobs, and slowing down responses to emergency calls.

Recruit Yusef Hassan was chosen by his classmates to give the graduation address. He said his class persevered despite the COVID-19 pandemic and Floyd’s killing.

“These events caused more uncertainty for many of us about our future with the Minneapolis Police Department,” Hassan said. “We pulled together as a class and we kept moving forward, and we made sure we all made it through to where we are today — Minneapolis police officers.”

Hassan said the class chose a Latin motto that he said means “being truthful and having integrity when nobody is looking, it is treating everyone equally no matter what the circumstances are.”

Chief Medaria Arradondo and other members of his command staff were not in attendance because they are in quarantine after a possible exposure to COVID-19. Police officials said the chief has tested negative for COVID-19 but is taking precaution.