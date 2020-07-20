MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a burned-out Lake Street pawn shop, which was looted and set ablaze during the riots that followed the death of George Floyd.

Officials from the Minneapolis police and fire departments, the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were sifting through the rubble of Max It Pawn on Monday morning, July 20, when they discovered the remains, according to an MPD news release.

The man’s identity and the cause of his death will be released by the Hennepin County medical examiner in the coming days.

The pawn shop, which stood about two blocks east of the MPD’s 3rd Precinct headquarters, burned down on May 28. Montez Terriel Lee, 25, of Rochester, Minn., was charged in June with starting the fire.

Minneapolis firefighters battled the blaze initially, but the building was destroyed.

MPD detectives are handling the investigation into the man’s death, the department’s news release said.