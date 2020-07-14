ST. PAUL -- A man identified as a "person of interest" in a Sunday, July 12, stabbing death in Owatonna, Minn., has been arrested.

Hassan Nur Hassan, 28, was arrested Monday night, July 13, without incident by Minneapolis police, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Hassan was being transferred to the Steele County Jail as he awaits charges in the death of Mohamed Aweis Mohamed, 32, of Owatonna.

Mohamed died due to a stab wound to the chest, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a stabbing at Dartts Park in Owatonna Sunday, according to the Department of Public Safety. Officers found an unconscious man on the ground with what appeared to be stab wounds. Mohamed was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.