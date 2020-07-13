The incident occurred Sunday, July 12, at an Owatonna park, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a stabbing at Dartts Park at 5:17 p.m. Sunday, according to the release. Officers found an unconscious man on the ground with what appeared to be stab wounds.

Officers and responding Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service EMTs and air ambulance personnel provided medical aid but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. He has been taken to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office for identification and autopsy.

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension crime scene personnel recovered two knives at the scene, according to the release.

The BCA and Owatonna police are investigating.

Investigators are asking any members of the public who witnessed or have information about the incident to contact the Owatonna Police Department at 507-444-3800, or dial 911.