BEMIDJI -- Murder and assault charges were dismissed for an 18-year-old Red Lake man who was charged following a fatal shooting at a Bemidji home in February.

A grand jury in June chose to indict Antonio Parkhurst for carrying a weapon without a permit. In February, Parkhurst was originally charged by the Beltrami County Attorney's Office with second-degree murder and second-degree assault but those charges were dismissed after the grand jury found sufficient evidence for Parkhurst to be charged with the weapons offense.

Grand juries are conducted in secrecy with little data being made public from proceedings. A total of 11 witnesses testified before the grand jury in Parkhurst's case.

Parkhurst was sentenced to 205 days in the Beltrami County Jail for carrying a weapon without a permit but was given credit for time served and was released from custody.

On Feb. 17, two teens allegedly lured Parkhurst into a Bemidji home in an attempt to rob him. Parkhurst then fatally shot 20-year-old Lupe Rosillo and shot an injured 17-year-old Jacob Brummit when the two ambushed him while wearing masks inside the home. The teens who lured Parkhurst in -- 18-year-old Deja Mattison and 19-year-old Lauryn Jones -- were charged with robbery in February.