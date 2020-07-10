DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- A Detroit Lakes man will serve more than 12 years in prison for the 2019 shooting death of a White Earth man at a graduation party.

Ronald Wayne Elias Thompson III, 19, pleaded guilty July 2 to felony first-degree manslaughter felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted causing the death of Jamie Lee Bevins Jr., 27, of White Earth, on June 9, 2019.

Thompson told an investigator he went to the graduation party with a juvenile male and got into a physical fight at the party after sticking up for the younger boy. After the fight, Thompson said he saw his younger companion holding a Glock handgun, which he grabbed away.

He said Bevins tried to stop him from leaving, so Thompson fired two shots in the air. According to court records, Thompson admitted shooting Bevins during a struggle. Thompson, who admitted he is a member of the Native Mob criminal gang, said he fired three shots at the party and did not hear any other gunshots.