OWATONNA, Minn. — Lois Riess has been returned to Minnesota to face charges in the death of her husband.

The Steele County Sheriff's Office lists Riess on its inmate roster with a booking date of July 3, 2020.

Riess was indicted in May 2019 by a Dodge County grand jury on charges of first-degree and second-degree murder. Riess’ husband, David Riess, was found shot to death in the couple’s Blooming Prairie home in March 2018.

She then led authorities on a four-week, nationwide manhunt that went through Fort Myers Beach, Fla. — where she was accused of a second murder — before ending with her arrest in South Padre Island, Texas.

In December, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement that Riess should face justice in Minnesota for two reasons.

"First, because her crime spree started in Minnesota with the murder of Mr. Riess. Second and more importantly, because the interests of justice demand it. The people of Blooming Prairie, Dodge County, and all of Minnesota — and especially Mr. Riess’s family — deserve to see justice done and the chance to heal."

"Ms. Riess should not be allowed to escape responsibility for such a serious crime in Minnesota simply because she was able to abscond to another state and commit another crime there," Ellison concluded.

Riess is serving a life sentence in Florida for the murder of Pamela Hutchinson. She is scheduled to appear via video conference in Dodge County District Court on Tuesday morning on the Minnesota charges.

In Lee County Court in Florida, Riess pleaded guilty in December 2019 to first-degree murder with a firearm, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft, and criminal use of personal identification information of a deceased individual, according to the 20th Judicial Circuit Administrative Office of the Courts in Florida.

Hutchinson, 59, of Bradenton, Fla., was found shot to death in a Fort Myers Beach condo on April 9, 2018.