Clifford Monroe Skinaway Jr. was charged Friday, June 26, in Aitkin County District Court with three felony counts of second-degree attempted murder with intent but not with premediatation and first- and second-degree assault.

The maximum sentence Skinaway may receive for the attempted murder charge is no more than 20 years.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 7:22 p.m. Thursday, June 25, of a man who was stabbed in the chest at a residence on 390th Lane in Spalding Township, south of McGregor. According to the criminal complaint filed against Skinaway, deputies observed blood on the metal railing, doorknobs and on the ground in front of the door. The homeowner told deputies that Skinaway got into a fight with the victim, a 45-year-old McGregor man. The homeowner stated Skinaway and the victim had been drinking and they began to argue, which is when Skinaway stabbed the victim. The homeowner called 911 after seeing the victim’s injuries. Skinaway then fled the scene on a bicycle, the sheriff’s office reported.

Skinaway was later arrested and appeared to be very intoxicated and was wearing a small punch dagger on a lanyard around his neck. Skinaway was observed to have several injuries to his body, including what appeared to be fresh scratch marks on the back of his neck. He is being held in the Aitkin County Jail on unconditional bond/bail of $600,000 and conditional bond/bail of $300,000.

His next court hearing is set for July 10.