ST. CLOUD — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died after fleeing law enforcement in St. Cloud on Wednesday as Noah James Johnson, 19, of St. Cloud.

According to the announcement Thursday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continues to investigate.

The St. Cloud Police Department announced Wednesday in a news release that a male suspect, now identified as Johnson, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday following a foot pursuit in Waite Park.

The medical examiner determined that Johnson died of suicide due to a gunshot wound.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, a Stearns County Sheriff's Office deputy had detained Johnson around 11:59 a.m. Wednesday in the search for three males sought in an earlier assault at a mall.

He fled, and law enforcement set up a perimeter and a K-9 unit was used to track him to a shed behind a residence. Officers then heard what sounded like a gunshot coming from inside the shed.

Officers provided medical care on the scene and Johnson was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to the CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital, where he later died.

Law enforcement officers did not discharge their weapons, according to the news release. A handgun was recovered at the scene.