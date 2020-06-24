WALKER -- The Cass County Sheriff’s Office seized a “large amount of suspected methamphetamine” from a residence on Saturday, according to a release.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that pursuant to an ongoing drug investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Turtle Lake Township, near rural Walker, on Saturday, June 20.

“A thorough search of the residence was conducted, and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine was seized, along with drug paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition,” the release said. The sheriff's office did not say exactly how much meth was seized or what constitutes a large amount of methamphetamine.

According to the release, a traffic stop was conducted nearby, and the occupants of the residence were detained and arrested.

James Allen, 34, of Walker, and Jessica Teal, 28, of Walker, are both currently in custody and formal charges are pending. The two are suspected of dealing a large amount of methamphetamine in the area, the sheriff's office said.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force assisted with the investigation.