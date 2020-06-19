ST. CLOUD — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officer who suffered a gunshot wound during a Monday, June 15, incident in St. Cloud as Ryan Priebe, according to a Minnesota Department of Public Safety news release.

Priebe has been with the St. Cloud Police Department since 2006 and was released from St. Cloud Hospital on Monday and remains on standard paid administrative leave.

Priebe also discharged his Taser during the incident. He was the only officer on the scene at the time of the incident. According to the BCA, Priebe suffered a gunshot wound to his right hand.

Sumaree Dashon Bosse, 18, of St. Cloud, was charged Wednesday, June 17, with first-degree assault of a peace officer.

Bosse has been released from St. Cloud Hospital and is currently in the Stearns County Jail.

The BCA investigation of the incident is ongoing. When the investigation is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over without recommendation to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office for review.