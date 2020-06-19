CROOKSTON, Minn. -- A Fergus Falls man was sentenced to 19 years in prison for second-degree murder of his brother last June.

Nicholas Hauge, 29, has reported to the Minnesota Department of Corrections in St. Cloud for his sentence. He also was ordered to pay $7,831 in restitution, as well as other court fees.

Hauge was arrested last year after his brother, 19-year-old Timothy Hauge, was found dead in a Fosston, Minn., lawn with blunt force trauma to his head. One 911 caller said she had witnessed someone, later identified as Hauge, throwing objects at a man who appeared to be passed out on the lawn.

According to court documents, Hauge was found standing in the road with blood on his arms and clothing. A landscaping brick with blood on the corner was found nearby, according to documents.

Prosecutors in the case noted that Timothy Hauge appeared to have been treated with "particular cruelty."

Hauge initially was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and faced a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison for both counts. One of the counts was dismissed when he pleaded guilty in March.