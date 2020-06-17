SPICER, Minn. — An 83-year-old man was reported missing Tuesday afternoon, June 16, after last being seen riding his bicycle near Spicer, was found alive Wednesday.

In a brief update, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said that Donald Leroy Wieberdink was found at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday.

He was reportedly suffering from sunburn and possible dehydration and emergency medical personnel were checking him out.

Wieberdink, who is an avid bicyclist who can ride more than 20 miles in a day, was last seen around noon Tuesday. Ground searches were conducted during the night in Kandiyohi County and Meeker County and at around 5 p.m. Wednesday a search party utilizing members of the public was launched in Spicer.

