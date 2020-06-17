SPICER, Minn. – A search is still underway for an 83-year-old man who went missing Tuesday, June 16, while riding his bicycle near Spicer.

Ground searches that were conducted during the night in Kandiyohi County and Meeker County turned up no sign of Donald Leroy Wieberdink. The public is asked to check their surveillance cameras, outbuildings and any abandoned farm sites.

Wieberdink, an avid bicyclist who can ride more than 20 miles in a day, suffers from medical issues, including dementia, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

Wieberdink is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has blue eyes, short gray hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan shorts and a black helmet. He was riding a red Giants brand bicycle that has a backpack pouch near the seat area.

New information released Wednesday says Wieberdink stopped at a farm site east of Spicer sometime Tuesday afternoon to ask for directions and was later seen on his bike east of Spicer near the intersection of County Roads 2 and 10 in Harrison Township.

Anyone who may have seen Wieberdink on Tuesday or Wednesday is asked to contact the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office at 320-235-1260.

Spicer is about 12 miles northeast of Willmar, Minn.







