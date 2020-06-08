MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Fargo man was beaten to death last week in Moorhead after the victim's girlfriend told the assailants to stop "catcalling" her, criminal complaints against a woman and a Dilworth, Minn., man allege.

The Clay County Attorney’s Office filed charges on Monday, June 8, against Cameron Charles St. Claire, 33, and Erin Louise Sundby, 33. The two were arrested on Thursday, June 4, in connection to the death of 33-year-old Richard Alhag Stephen, Moorhead police said in a news release.

St. Claire was charged Monday with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and receiving stolen property.

Sundby, who had no permanent address, appeared Monday in Clay County District Court to face three charges of being an accomplice and aiding an offender, as well as third-degree assault and receiving stolen property charges. Bond has been set for her at $500,000.

Police responded around 1 a.m. Thursday to south Moorhead apartment complex, to investigate a “significant” assault, according to a news release issued last week.

According to court documents:

Stephen and his girlfriend were walking home in the late hours of Wednesday toward the girlfriend’s apartment when two men and a woman, who were in a parked Suburban, began calling toward the girlfriend. The female victim told the suspects to stop “catcalling” her.

As the victim walked into the tunnel entrance of the apartment, the woman, later identified as Sundby, “ran up on” the victim, grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground and punched the victim several times.

Meanwhile, the two men were “pulverizing” Stephen, court documents alleged. Once the suspects left, Stephen and his girlfriend went into her apartment, where he passed out on a couch. Stephen was taken to Sanford Hospital, where he died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to an autopsy.

A GoFundMe page was created by Stephen's sister to raise funds for the funeral.

St. Claire and Sundby were arrested around 1:15 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle from Halstad, Minn., according to court documents. The other man was not identified in court documents.

Sundby and St. Claire have criminal convictions that stem from charges in Minnesota and North Dakota. According to court documents, Sundby was involved in a car chase in Cass and Clay counties on May 15. She was arrested but released without bail with a promise to remain law-abiding, court documents said.