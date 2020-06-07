DULUTH, Minn. — St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin has full confidence in Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to lead the prosecution of four Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd.

For the past year, Rubin has served alongside Ellison on a statewide working group tasked with addressing that very issue. They've spent days together hearing testimony from law enforcement experts and grieving family members, discussing investigative and prosecution techniques and debating public recommendations, all aimed at reducing deadly force encounters in Minnesota.

"He's got a tremendous amount of pressure and responsibility that he is taking on," Rubin said, adding that he's spoken with Ellison a few times since Floyd's death. "You have to admire that he's willing to do it. These are tough cases."

Floyd's Memorial Day death ignited global protests after bystander video showed Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin has since been fired and arrested on murder charges, as have three other officers who assisted him at the scene.

The incident has been met with widespread condemnation and calls for various reform measures in Minnesota law enforcement agencies, prosecutors' offices and at the state Legislature, which is expected to reconvene for a special session this week.

"You look at the video in this case and I've never seen anything so disturbing in all my years as a prosecutor," Rubin said. "It's just wicked. And people who are protesting need to be heard."

But that movement doesn't need to start from scratch, Rubin said. The working group in February released a summary of 28 formal recommendations and 33 "action steps" that it said can be taken by state, local and community officials to prevent another tragedy.

The report outlines opportunities for police officers to form proactive partnerships with community organizations, undergo de-escalation training and receive regular wellness checks, among other recommendations.

It suggests law enforcement agencies should solicit input on policing standards from community members, review use-of-force policies and require officers to intervene when they witness unreasonable force.

The summary encourages agencies to establish early intervention programs to identify and correct "problem behaviors" with officers, as well as setting up confidential counseling services for first responders.

"What we came up with, I think, are some tremendous first and second steps," Rubin said. "It's a playbook for the Legislature. It's a playbook for law enforcement agencies. We're blessed with the law enforcement officers we have here in Duluth and St. Louis County. I've worked with them for over 40 years, and they're incredibly dedicated people, but we can all do better."

Rubin was the only prosecutor, other than the attorney general, and the only representative from northeastern Minnesota to serve on the 18-member working group co-chaired by Ellison and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.

The committee, which held a daylong hearing in Cloquet in October, also included law enforcement leaders, a police union official, two legislators, a judge and several nonprofit and community advocates. They deliberated for several days before reaching a consensus on the recommendations.

"We didn't agree on everything," Rubin said. "But we came to a consensus on what is in this document. This is a tremendous starting point. Unfortunately, it's taken this situation in Minneapolis for this to get more attention, but we desperately need more attention."

Ellison and Harrington have both addressed the working group's findings in recent interviews and news conferences.

"We have a whole group of recommendations," Ellison told The Nation. "It’s time to put those things into place so that we can have meaningful change."

DFL representatives have proposed a slew of legislative measures in the wake of Floyd's death, including the creation of a new "unjustified use of force" crime and a legal duty for fellow officers to intervene in excessive-force incidents. They've also proposed having the attorney general's office prosecute all fatal use-of-force incidents and sought to make it easier for municipalities to require officers to live in the cities they serve.

Gov. Tim Walz also has called on the Legislature to take action. The DFL controls the House, but it's unclear how willing the Republican-led Senate will be to take up reform measures in the special session, which was originally expected to focus on bonding and COVID-19 relief.

As far as possible legislative changes, Rubin said: "Are laws going to change hearts and minds? Probably not. But we at least hope our laws are based on virtue, and maybe it will help move people in the right direction."

Rubin said the working group experience left him with a variety of new perspectives, from the "great wisdom and great enthusiasm" of Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo to the "wise voice" of Clarence Castile, whose nephew Philando was killed by a Falcon Heights, Minn., police officer in 2016.

"I think I really learned to be a more respectful listener," Rubin said. "It is OK to listen and not have to offer your own opinion or judgment or assessment. If we can do that, we can try to understand where another person is coming from."

Read the summary report and recommendations from the working group: