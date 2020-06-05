MOORHEAD, Minn. — Authorities are investigating an assault that left a man dead in Moorhead on Thursday, June 4, city police said.

The Moorhead Police Department released few details Friday but identified the victim as Richard Alhag Stephen, 33, of Fargo, and described the assault as "significant." It occurred at a south Moorhead apartment complex.

Moorhead police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the case and have identified "persons of interest," said police, who did not release the names of those people.

Police are communicating with the Clay County Attorney's Office about the case.

There is no continued threat to the public, police said.