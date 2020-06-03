Officers responded to the area just before 3 a.m. Paramedics also arrived, but “sadly there was nothing they could do” and the female was pronounced dead, said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman.

The Forensic Services Unit is collecting evidence and homicide investigators are “combing the area to find any possible witnesses or pieces of evidence that could help determine what happened just before the gunshots rang out and who is responsible for her death,” Linders said.

No one had been arrested as of Wednesday afternoon. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.

Police will release the victim’s name after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office confirms her identity and her family is notified.

The homicide is the 15th of the year in St. Paul.