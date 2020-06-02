EYOTA, Minn. — A 5-year-boy is dead and his 17-year-old brother was arrested Monday, June 1, on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies and Eyota Ambulance were called about 4:35 p.m. for a report of a 5-year-old boy who was not breathing at a residence in Eyota, a small town east of Rochester.

When deputies arrived, they found the child in an upstairs bedroom not breathing, according to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Behrns. First responders attempted life saving measures and the boy was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, where he was pronounced dead at 6 p.m.

An initial investigation determined the death was caused by asphyxiation, Behrns said. An autopsy was underway Tuesday morning. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted in the investigaiton.

The 5-year-old boy’s older brother was taken into custody without incident. The 17-year-old spoke with law enforcement and Behrns said they received a “very good” statement. The 17-year-old is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

The name of the victim is not being released nor was the name of the 17-year-old.

Four other children were home at the time but it is not believed they saw what happened, Behrns said. An adult was home before the incident but left for a short period of time and came home to discover what had happened and called 911.