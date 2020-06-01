The truck driver who drove into — or nearly into — a crowd of protesters on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis Sunday says he didn’t intend to do so, but rather found himself confused on a highway that he didn’t understand was closed — and certainly didn’t know would be occupied with thousands of people on foot.

But he wasn’t completely blameless either; he was speeding, and his first reaction upon seeing the crowd was not to slow down.

That’s the picture state officials sketched out Monday as they discussed the matter and marveled that no one was killed or even seriously injured.

“From what we can tell from our interviews … we don’t have any information that makes this seem like an intentional act,” Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said.

Gov. Tim Walz summed it up like this: “I think you had someone do something really stupid, got into a dangerous situation on the highway, feels incredibly lucky he did not kill someone, and is incredibly lucky Minnesotans showed their better angels and he did not get killed.”

Walz said the driver emphasized to investigators that after some in the crowd mobbed his cab and yanked him out, the bulk of people in the crowd sought to ensure he was not harmed.