ST. PAUL -- Officers arrested 276 people between Sunday and early Monday, mostly for curfew violations, as people have continued taking to the streets over the death of George Floyd.

Included in the number were 150 people who were arrested in the area of Washington Ave and Interstate 35W in Minneapolis on Saturday night after the 8 p.m. curfew, after law enforcement said they gave dispersal orders.

During the arrests, officials found two bulletproof vests and four handguns hidden in nearby bushes, along with two handguns in people’s backpacks, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

The Minneapolis fire department reported one new fire overnight, which was on the corner of 44th North and Penn avenues. Firefighters also responded throughout the night to several rekindled fires from earlier in the weekend. There were no fire-related injuries reported.

In St. Paul, there was no major activity overnight. Law enforcement arrested 21 people for curfew violations in St. Paul — seven at the Capitol and 14 others elsewhere, according to the police department.

“Even peaceful protesters who are breaking curfew are subject to arrest,” the Department of Public Safety tweeted Sunday night. “Please go home and stay there.”

Sunday was the third night of an 8 p.m. curfew in St. Paul and Minneapolis. There have been peaceful protests since Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody last Monday, but also large-scale looting, arson and other violence. An officer, who has been terminated from the department, was charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death on Friday.

Since the Minnesota Multi-Agency Command Center was set up Friday to respond to the unrest, there have been 481 arrests.