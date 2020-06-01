GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Two are dead at Grand Forks Air Force Base after a shooting early Monday morning, June 1.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m., according to a statement from the base. It involved two active-duty members of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing, both of whom have died.

The incident occurred in a dormitory at the base.

Base emergency services responded to the scene, have it contained and believe there is currently no risk to other personnel at this time, according to the statement from the base. This incident is under investigation. Out of respect for their families, the names and units of the victims will be withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification.

Base medical teams have deployed disaster mental health to care for those impacted.

"There isn't much else we can say," Leah Green, a base spokeswoman, said Monday morning. "The families are so widespread."

Greene said the only two airmen involved in the incident have both died.