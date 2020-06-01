MINNEAPOLIS — A curfew and heavy police presence helped prevent violence and major fires in Minneapolis overnight Saturday and into Sunday.

However, leaders of rallies and protests against police brutality urged activists to keep their determination burning.

The death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody sparked days of rallies and protests, which for three nights, devolved into riots.

Video recorded by witnesses shows one of the four arresting Minneapolis Police officers kneeling on Floyd’s neck. All four officers were fired, and the officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

At a rally in St. Paul on Sunday, Nekima Levy Pounds, an attorney and former president of the Minneapolis chapter of the NAACP, said Chauvin should be prosecuted, but added that she has her doubts that will happen without changes in leadership and racial attitudes.

Pounds noted that the only police officer in Minneapolis to be criminally convicted of murder was Mohamed Noor, a black Muslim who shot and killed Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a white woman.

“That made all the difference,” Pounds added.

At a standing vigil at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, near where Floyd was killed, community organizers urged activists to keep political pressure up for change.

The spot has been free of violence and police intervention as people remained gathered there past an 8 p.m. citywide curfew the past two nights.

Abdiraman Warsame, 22, who grew up in the neighborhood where Floyd was killed, said he's watched his mother, an immigrant, deal with discrimination. He added that he doesn’t believe he could call police if he needed help — and he hasn’t.

“How are we going to trust the people who are supposed to protect us?” he said.

Yaafis Ahmed, 21, said the video of Floyd being pinned to the ground by a police officer’s knee frightened him.

“He was in handcuffs; all you had to do was put him in a cop car,” he said.

Both young men said they aren’t sure how long it will take until dark-skinned people feel safe around police or what it will take for that to happen.

“I really don’t know,” Warsame said. “But we’re going to fight.”

He said the vigil site has been free of fires and violence the past couple days in part because community members have been vigilant about keeping things peaceful and troublemakers out.

That attitude seemed to spread throughout a city weary of fires and fights. People stood watch throughout several neighborhoods.

“I’m glad people are standing up for their communities,” said Erica Smith, who lives near East Lake Street, where fires and looting have gutted several businesses along the corridor from East 36th Avenue past Nicollet Avenue.

“It’s too bad it didn’t happen sooner, but it’s better late than never, I guess,” she said.

Smith works at a restaurant at 29th and East Lake Street that was spared damage, but businesses across the street in both directions were badly damaged or destroyed.

The break from destruction last night was welcome, and hundreds of volunteers arrived to help clean. However, not everyone was there to help.

“You can come and help if you want, but please stop coming to my neighborhood to take selfies,” Smith said.

At Minnehaha Avenue and East Lake Street, Aida Hassan directed traffic while the traffic lights were out. Behind him, buildings on each of the corners, including the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct building, were either burned to the ground or heavily damaged by fire.

“I love my city,” Hassan said, explaining why he was helping.

A bystander said he saw National Guard troops approaching and told Hassan he no longer needed to direct traffic.

Hassan shook his head.

“We don’t need them,” he said.