Armed with a small camp heater and boxes of pretzel bites, donuts and tea donated by a local gas station, longtime West Seventh Street resident Barbara Jungbauer, 58, spent all Saturday night into Sunday morning seated in the parking lot of Cooper’s Foods, keeping an eye out for slow-moving cars lacking license plates.

It was her third overnight in a row playing unofficial neighborhood guardian, but this time, she had plenty of company. About 14 neighbors joined her, most of them carrying bats. One brought a slingshot and a pile of stones. A restaurant server showed off a bent metal pipe with a nail punched through the end. A father brought his two teenage daughters, as well as bats for each one.

“Being an Air Force veteran, I demanded that nobody in our group be packing,” said Jungbauer, who asked for no guns. “Our point was to be a presence, so if anyone saw us, they would just keep driving.” The night unfolded uneventfully, despite a few suspicious passersby. St. Paul Police squad cars made frequent rounds.

How much of this did you see last night or partake in? Whole families came out to protect their neighborhoods — including #BatDad and his two #BatDaughters. I don’t condone violence. One member of group of 15 said the goal was by showing strength numbers, they aimed to avoid it. pic.twitter.com/JrPjhi9v8T — Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) May 31, 2020

Two days after widespread rioting and looting destroyed numerous businesses, many of them in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood, residents and business owners throughout the city took security measures into their own hands. Some homeowners spent the night on their three-season porches, lights on, to monitor their streets. Others gathered friends to help guard their storefronts. It was a scene repeated in Minneapolis, which has felt the brunt of the damage from rioters and looters.

Many said they were horrified by the death of George Floyd, a black man shown on video restrained face-down with a police officer’s knee in his neck for an extended period, but they saw little relationship between calls for police reform and looting and fire-starting near residential neighborhoods.

Normalcy among plywood

To discourage looters, entire business districts were boarded up in precautionary plywood, creating the surreal feel of a Hollywood movie set stripped down and yet to be switched to the next scene.

Pockets of normalcy stood out, even during preparations for nightfall. On Rice Street, Dar’s Double Scoop continued to serve ice cream cones, and Mama’s Pizza sold whole pies until the mayor’s 8 p.m. curfew went into effect for a second night. A third night of curfew was announced Sunday.

Mischief Toy Store owner Dan Marshall joined his son and a friend outside their Grand Avenue shop, prepping for looters. Instead, they found five welcome intruders: a robin guarding her four baby chicks in a nest formed in the “C” of their decorative outdoor sign. During the pandemic, nature had reclaimed some territory.

“Last night started out menacing with several unplated cars cruising Grand,” said Marshall on Sunday by way of Twitter. “As the night wore on all we saw were squad cars and unmarked cop cars. By 2 a.m. all was quiet and we went to bed cold, bored and relieved.”

For most of the day Saturday into early Sunday morning, rumors and misinformation about additional looting and violence in St. Paul circulated on social media, but little of it was true. One claim had it that workers at Setzer Pharmacy in Roseville had barricaded themselves into a storage room to protect themselves from rioters. A reporter who drove to the site found amused workmen and a growing drive-through line at a nearby Starbucks, but little additional activity.

Taking a stand in Minneapolis

Most of the unwanted activity occurred across the river in Minneapolis, where peaceful demonstrations against police brutality drew violent agitators at the edges. Videos posted to social media showed young men dressed in hooded black gear, goggles, boots and other paramilitary-style outfits committing acts of vandalism in alleys just outside the central post area before being confronted by demonstrators.

Sometime around 10 p.m., authorities stationed on the Minneapolis side of the Mississippi River used gas and non-lethal rounds to keep an estimated crowd of 1,000 marchers from crossing the Lake Street Bridge into St. Paul.

In the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis, young men from the Somali community barred entry into the area around residential towers in an effort to protect it. The same was true by the Karmell Mall in South Minneapolis. “We have poor immigrant people over here, and they’ve been working hard for every penny,” said Abdi Mohamed, filmed by a reporter for social media. “I’m a security guard, and I promised them I would save this place.”

Native Americans erected barricades and patrolled to the Little Earth Community off Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis. In an exchange caught on camera, employees of a liquor store near the Minneapolis Convention Center attempted to question a man sitting in a black sport utility vehicle with no front or black plates. The man drove off hurriedly.

Friends, It’s powerful to see Black men in our community standing in the gap all night to protect Black businesses in North Minneapolis. #CommunityPatrols pic.twitter.com/BFICzGkzti — Nekima Levy Armstrong (@nvlevy) May 31, 2020

Social media sites were created in neighborhoods like Southside Responds where Minneapolis residents reported suspicious vehicles and offered tips on safety. Media reports going up and down Lake Street showed business owners gathering in front of their stores late into the night. Rich Johnson helped guard the Casablanca Foods store on Nicollet Avenue with community members, according to Minnesota Public Radio. They had a sign that read: “Looters & arsonists will be shot.”

He was there because “it’s one of the only stores still open in this area that isn’t burned down or damaged,” he told MPR.

“There’s a lot of people that live here that use this store that need it, that rely on it,” he said.

Enough was enough

In St. Paul, John Keenan, grandson of Keenan’s Irish Bar founder Bill Keenan Sr., said he had no interest in violence. But seven or more pickup trucks full of looters swarmed a West Seventh Street liquor store across the street from the family business Thursday, broke its windows, reached through its metal bars and grabbed what they could.

After that, he felt obligated to guard the Cooper’s lot with Jungbauer, and word of their efforts spread, drawing others. For the first two nights, slow-moving drivers would eye them, then zip away. Then came the speeders taking advantage of the empty streets.

“There was one driving at 100 miles per hour, and I’m not exaggerating,” Jungbauer said.

Reporter Nick Ferraro contributed to this report.