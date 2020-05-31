FARGO — Amidst all of the uproar over the protest march and downtown rioting on Saturday, May 30, Fargo police were also busy investigating a murder case in south Fargo that happened earlier in the day.

It was not related to the protests.

Terin Rene Stately, 32, of Fargo, was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the Cass County Jail. Police said she fatally stabbed her boyfriend during a disturbance in the 1600 block of 33rd Avenue South about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Keanen Joseph Poitra, 27, of Fargo, with a serious stab wound, according to police. Poitra was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said investigators immediately detained Stately. After what police said was a thorough investigation, Stately was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The case is still under investigation, and police said Sunday that no further information was available.