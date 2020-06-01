MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday marked the sixth straight day of protests in the Twin Cities after the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. Four police officers were fired from the department and one, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Forum News Service photographer Erica Dischino spent the day and early part of Sunday evening in Minneapolis, documenting the aftermath of Saturday night's protests, as well as a new round of demonstrations.