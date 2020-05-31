St. Paul police said they stopped several vehicles without license plates on Saturday night, May 30, and found “tools used to wreak havoc on our city” inside.

“Each time officers stopped the vehicles, people inside have raced away on foot,” the department said in a tweet shortly after 10 p.m.

Authorities last week investigated reports that outsiders have largely fueled the destruction and rioting in the Twin Cities. after the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody. However, most of those arrested appeared to have Minnesota addresses.

Saturday night’s stopping of plate-less cars coincided with clashes between law enforcement and protestors. At one point, confrontations ensued on the Lake Street Bridge as about 1,000 protesters tried to move from Lake Street in Minneapolis to Marshall Avenue in St. Paul but were stopped by authorities firing tear gas.



