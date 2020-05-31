About two hours after a peaceful protest drew about 1,000 participants to downtown Duluth, another group formed on Interstate 35 and stopped traffic.

Approximately 100 people started walking down the entrance ramp to southbound I-35 at 5:50 p.m. and blocked traffic near the Mesaba Avenue exit. A dozen Duluth police officers wearing face shields and holding batons blocked traffic from continuing.

“No justice, no peace,” protesters chanted.

The protesters had been crowding around the officers, who were not reacting. Some protesters were asking people waiting in their vehicles if “black lives matter to them,” and allowing them to pass if they agreed. A young woman in a red car slid through easily with a raised fist.

Vehicles turned around on I-35 when they encountered the crowd.