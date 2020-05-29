OAKDALE, Minn. -- Monique Cullars-Doty, whose nephew was fatally shot by St. Paul police officers five years ago, was one of six protesters arrested Wednesday night, May 27, in Oakdale near a house belonging to Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin, the officer who was seen kneeling on George Floyd’s neck before he died, owns a house in the community. Cullars-Doty was arrested about a block away from the house on suspicion of unlawful assembly.

Dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to the area; an Oakdale police spokeswoman declined to give exact numbers or agency names for “tactical and safety reasons.”

The spokeswoman, Michelle Stark, said the officers were called to the area around 3:30 p.m. to “to keep peace during the active protests.” City streets in the area were blocked off and a “Code Red” alert was sent to nearby residents “requesting no unnecessary vehicle traffic near Helmo Ave/17th Street.”

At 11:10 p.m., officers issued a “dispersal order for an unlawful assembly,” and “multiple warnings were given,” Stark said in a statement. “While many left the area, a large crowd did not respond.” Officers then deployed tear gas, she said. No injuries were reported.

Erik Sykes, 24, of Oakdale, was arrested for unlawful assembly and obstruction of legal process and was transported to the Washington County Jail in Stillwater.

Five adults, including Cullars-Doty, 53, of Woodbury, were arrested for unlawful assembly and released at the scene, pending citations, Stark said.

The others were: Jaysin Hodges, 38, of Ham Lake; Kathryn Newhouse, 22, of Hancock; Chrystal Immonen, 45, Bemidji; and Chloe Sherrill, 21, of St. Paul.

Cullars-Doty, who is a member of Twin Cities Coalition 4 Justice 4 Jamar, Black Lives Matter Minnesota and other groups, is the aunt of Marcus Golden, who was 24 when he was shot by St. Paul police on Jan. 14, 2015.

A grand jury cleared two St. Paul police officers in the shooting. Police said a loaded handgun was found within Golden’s reach in the SUV, though Golden’s family disputes that and other information in police reports, including that Golden was trying to run over an officer in the parking lot of the Valley Hi-Rise apartments at 261 E. University Ave., near Regions Hospital.

Protesters continued to gather in the area Thursday.

“While much of the protests have been peaceful, a continued law enforcement presence and traffic disruptions to the neighbor should be expected,” she said. “Again, we are requesting no unnecessary motor vehicle traffic in the area of Helmo Avenue and 17th Street.”



