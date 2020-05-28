ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The North Mankato, Minn., man charged with playing a role in the September 2018 murder of Brandon Arndt pleaded guilty Thursday, May 28, to a charge of aiding an offender-accomplice after the fact.

Darien Klindworth-Woods, 21, pleaded guilty in Olmsted County District Court to the charge more than two months after his cousin and co-defendant Kielah Parsons admitted there was enough evidence to find her guilty of a similar charge.

Klindworth-Woods was previously charged with two counts of second-degree murder — charges to which he pleaded not guilty. He has been released on bond since September 2019. A trial date had been set for June 2.

Arndt, 38, died of a gunshot wound to the head at his trailer home at Bob’s Trailer Court, 1915 Marion Road SE, on Sept. 10, 2018.

RELATED: Murder victim's mother: 'We're his voice now'

Neither Klindworth-Woods nor Parsons were accused of firing the fatal shot. Their relative, Malcolm Woods, 28, was found guilty in February of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent in the death of Arndt. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Parsons, 36, entered an Alford plea in Olmsted County District Court on March 12 to a charge of felony aiding an offender-obstructing an investigation.

No sentencing date for Klindworth-Woods has been set.