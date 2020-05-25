GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Upper Midwest Law Center announced Monday, May 25, that it will proceed with a lawsuit with the hope of striking down Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's emergency use of executive power.

The lawsuit alleges that Walz's use of the power is unconstitutional. The plaintiffs in the case have targeted all of Walz's executive orders, stating that they select "winners and losers" without authority under Minnesota law. The plaintiffs further allege their due process, just compensation and equal protection rights have been violated, as well as their religious liberty, speech and assembly rights.

“Any Minnesotan should be troubled by Governor Walz’s assertion that he can de facto make any executive order he wants so long as he keeps changing his executive order before becoming subject to judicial review," attorney and president of the UMLC Doug Seaton stated via news release.