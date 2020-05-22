Arlin Maurice Thunder, 46, of Redby was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Thunder made his initial appearance Thursday before Magistrate Judge Jon T. Huseby in U.S. District Court in Bemidji.

On May 13, Thunder was found in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm, specifically a Star Bonifacio Echeverria Firestar M43 9mm pistol. Because he has a prior felony conviction, he is prohibited from possessing firearms at any time.

Thunder was ordered to remain in custody pending a formal detention hearing, which is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, the release said.



The indictment is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the release said.