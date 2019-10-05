Muhammad Masood, 28, was formally charged with one count of providing material support to a terrorist organization. He was arrested by FBI counter-terrorism agents in March at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as he allegedly was trying to travel to Syria to join ISIS.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Minnesota, Masood quit his job as a medical research coordinator at Mayo Clinic and told informants he wanted to fight for the Syria-based group and carry out attacks against the U.S.

Prosecutors allege that Masood planned to travel to Syria by way of Amman, Jordan. However, he had to change his travel plans after Jordan closed its borders because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Instead, prosecutors said he planned to fly from Minneapolis to Los Angeles and travel to Syria via cargo ship.

Masood is currently in custody in the Sherburne County Jail, pending further court proceedings.