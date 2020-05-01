GRAND FORKS -- Tammy Longie, 45, and her husband, 42-year old Erich Longie, were arrested by the FBI Friday night, May 15, in regard to an investigation into the death of a child on the Spirit Lake Reservation in North Dakota.

The couple is being held at the Grand Forks County Jail. No charges are listed with their booking information.

Last week, 5-year Raven Thompson died, and 7-year old Zane Thompson critically injured, in what the FBI has called an "incident" on the Spirit Lake Reservation.

The family of the children say they were in the care of the Longies at the time of the incident, and were placed with them by Spirit Lake Social Services.

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley has called this case a "top-level priority" for his office, and said other children were removed from "harm's way." He also said his office would not drag their feet with this investigation.

Wrigley and the FBI could not be reached for comment Saturday morning.