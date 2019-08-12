EAGAN, Minn. -- Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire said he has pleaded guilty to driving drunk in January following an afternoon of drinking and watching the Vikings. At the end of Tuesday’s virtual City Council meeting, Maguire said that earlier in the day he pleaded guilty and is “accepting, without objection, the consequences of my mistake.”

On Jan. 11, Maguire crashed into a snowbank in an Eagan neighborhood with a blood-alcohol level of 0.19, more than twice the legal limit, according to a Jan. 15 criminal complaint in Dakota County District Court charging him with two counts of gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while impaired.

Maguire, the city’s mayor since 2007, did not address the charges publicly until media outlets reported on them nine days later. At a Jan. 22 city council meeting, he acknowledged the media reports, but said it was not the time to comment.

He spoke out on Tuesday, May 5, when he admitted that on Jan. 11, after an afternoon of drinking and watching the Vikings lose to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs, he made “an exceedingly poor decision to drive.” He said he spent the night in jail.

“I’m embarrassed. I’m extremely grateful that no one was hurt as a result of my actions, and very disappointed in myself,” he said. “Not only did I disappoint myself, I disappointed my family, my 17-year-old, my colleagues and many people in the community who rightfully expect more from me. For that, I am truly sorry and I apologize.”

According to the criminal complaint, Eagan police responded just after 8 p.m. to a report of a vehicle stuck in a snowbank.

An officer saw a sport-utility vehicle with its engine running parked over the curb and in the snowbank. The officer identified the driver behind the wheel as 52-year-old Maguire and smelled alcohol on him, the complaint alleges. He had slow and slurred speech, and bloodshot, watery and glassy eyes.

“(Maguire) was swaying and staggering and needed assistance walking and being seated in the squad car,” the complaint read.

His next court date is scheduled for next Wednesday. Maguire served four years on the Eagan City Council before being elected mayor in 2006. He ran unopposed in 2014 and 2018; his current term ends in 2022.