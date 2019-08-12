BEMIDJI -- The third suspect in a Grant Valley Township homicide and arson case was charged on Thursday, May 7, and charges were amended for another suspect involved.

Devin Charles Belcourt, 32, of Bagley was charged with second-degree intentional murder, first-degree arson and first-degree burglary with a dangerous weapon and explosive. Belcourt was arrested Tuesday, May 5, in Naytahwaush, Minn., and was arraigned on Thursday by Judge Paul Benshoof in Beltrami County District Court in Bemidji.

The charges stem from an early Sunday, May 3, incident where a man was found dead inside a burning home and another man suffered gunshot wounds at a residence about 10 miles west of Bemidji.

Charges for Travis Earl Gunning, 37, of Clearbrook, Minn., also were amended Thursday. Gunning now has similar charges to Belcourt with the criminal complaint listing second-degree intentional murder, first-degree arson, and first-degree burglary with a dangerous weapon and explosive, but the complaint notes that he aided and abetted on those charges. Gunning was also arraigned by Judge Paul Benshoof on Thursday.

An amended complaint for Rebecca Elizabeth Lockman, 30, of Bemidji, charges her with aiding an offender and notes that Lockman intentionally aided another person in second-degree murder by destroying or concealing evidence, providing false information, receiving proceeds of the crime or otherwise obstructing the investigation.

Gunning and Lockman were arrested on May 3 in Minot, N.D., where they went in an attempt to flee law enforcement, according to court documents.

The amended complaint states that Gunning saw Belcourt shoot the victim and that they then chose to burn down the home in order to conceal the murder.

According to amended criminal complaints filed Thursday:

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 12:34 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, from someone reporting gunshot wounds and a fire in the 11000 block of Trengrove Road Northwest, in Grant Valley Township, 10 miles west of Bemidji, according to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel.

When authorities arrived on the scene, the house was completely engulfed in flames and officers found a man with several gunshot wounds by a nearby outbuilding. The man told authorities he was shot and that he returned fire. He also said his roommate was unaccounted for.

While canvassing the scene, deputies located the remains of a male individual inside of the burning residence with what appeared to be a bullet wound to the head. Evidence that the fire was started intentionally was also found, according to court documents.

Both victims have not yet been identified by law enforcement.

Deputies found several shell casings and a cell phone tracing back to Gunning. A vehicle registered to Gunning was also seen driving away from the home.

Speaking with Gunning’s father, deputies were able to confirm that Lockman and Gunning were in a relationship. His father also said his SUV and .22 caliber handgun were missing, the documents show. Gunning’s brother also said that he had asked him for .22 bullets the day before.

Law enforcement interviewed two other witnesses. The first witness, in Fosston, received a text message from Lockman at 3:30 a.m. May 3, asking them to “get up.” Gunning and Lockman picked the first witness up and the witness observed a gunshot wound on Gunning’s foot, which he said was from a “deal gone bad.”

The second witness was then picked up and the first exited the vehicle. The second witness then drove to Minot with Gunning and Lockman. In Minot, Gunning was taken to the hospital for the gunshot wound. The second witness said Lockman then took them to a car wash to clean blood out of the interior of the vehicle, according to the documents.

Deputies had put out a nationwide alert for the SUV and were contacted by the Ward County North Dakota Sheriff’s Office. Gunning was arrested at the Minot hospital and Lockman was arrested while arriving at the hospital on May 3.

In a Mirandized statement, Gunning confessed to the aggravated robbery that resulted in a death. He told officials that he took the .22 caliber pistol and his father’s Buick LeSaber and drove to Beltrami County with Belcourt and Lockman.

Gunning alleges he and Belcourt planned to rob the residence on Trengrove Road Northwest. He said they intended to threaten him with the firearm, steal drugs, a safe and money. Gunning, Lockman and Belcourt drove to the residence. Gunning and Belcourt rushed inside while Lockman stayed in the car.

Inside, Belcourt brandished a .22 caliber handgun and directed the victim into a bedroom at gunpoint, according to the documents. Gunning told authorities he took illegal controlled substances, a 9mm handgun and a safe. As Gunning was taking the items out of the house, he claimed to have walked in the bedroom and saw Belcourt shoot the victim in the back of the head.

Gunning stated that he and Belcourt then decided to burn down the home in order to conceal the murder.

They fled the residence and encountered the second victim outside and exchanged gunfire. Gunning said that Lockman then drove them away and traveled north on Northwoods Road, where Lockman stopped and Belcourt fled the vehicle. Gunning and Lockman then concealed property taken from the robbery and homicide in the woods off of a dirt road near Northwoods Road. They then fled to North Dakota to avoid arrest.

On Monday, May 4, Beltrami County deputies and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension located the stolen property.

When arrangements were being made to transport Lockman and Gunning back from Minot to Bemidji, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Beltrami County deputies were searching for Belcourt.

Belcourt was located in Naytahwaush in Mahnomen County on May 5 and spoke with deputies, who asked him to surrender to law enforcement. Belcourt said he would not voluntarily surrender so an arrest warrant was obtained and he was taken into custody.

Investigators found evidence of the burglary, robbery and homicide in Belcourt’s possession in and near the Naytahwaush residence.

The complaint notes that Belcourt has a significant criminal history in Minnesota including other felony theft, burglary and domestic assault charges.