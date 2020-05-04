WILLMAR, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released new information regarding a domestic incident early Friday, May 1, in Willmar that left one person dead and an officer in critical condition.

According to the BCA, Law enforcement responded to the call around 5:40 a.m. Friday where they encountered Jose Reyna Lozano, 38, of Willmar, holding a knife and a box cutter to his throat. After he ignored commands to drop the weapon, Willmar Police officer Nicole Wortham tased Lozano.

Wortham engaged in a struggle with Lozano and was cut multiple times, eventually discharging her weapon, striking Lozano in the leg. Another officer, Noah Maschino, discharged his taser during the incident.

At one point, Lozano cut his throat and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of death is listed as a suicide due to a sharp force injury to the neck by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

After being stabbed, Wortham was taken by ambulance to Carris Health-Rice Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to the hospital in St. Cloud. She was released from the CentraCare St. Cloud hospital Saturday and was able to return to her home.

A woman who was in the home was also injured by the suspect. She was treated at Carris Health-Rice Memorial Hospital and released.

The BCA investigation is ongoing.