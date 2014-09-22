BELTRAMI COUNTY -- A body was found inside a burning house and a man with multiple gunshot wounds needed to be taken to a hospital over the weekend.

According to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel, they received a call at 12:34 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, from someone reporting gunshot wounds and a fire in the 11000 block of Trengrove Road Northwest, in Grant Valley Township, 10 miles west of Bemidji.

When authorities arrived on the scene, the house was completely engulfed in flames and officers found a man with several gunshot wounds by a nearby outbuilding.

The wounded man was taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center for treatment. His identity and current condition have not yet been released.

After the fire was extinguished, a body was located inside the residence. A pending autopsy and identification of the individual will be conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, the release said.

The sheriff's office is investigating along with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

This is a developing story.