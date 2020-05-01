ST. PAUL -- St. Paul police officials say they have suspects in custody after separate shooting incidents that resulted in the deaths of two men late Friday on the East Side of the city.

One shooting was at a Payne-Phalen gas station. The other happened after a crash in nearby Dayton’s Bluff.

The first shooting death happened about 9:15 p.m. at the Mini-Pac gas station and convenience store at Maryland Avenue East and Duluth Street. Officers arriving on scene found the victim lying on the floor inside the store. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the St. Paul Police Department.

Witness statements and evidence from the scene helped officers identify and locate a suspect, who was taken to police headquarters for questioning, according to police.

The second shooting happened just 10 minutes later after a collision near the intersection of U.S. 61 and Burns Avenue, police said, about 2.5 miles south of the first incident.

Investigators on the scene learned that the drivers got out of their vehicles after the crash and began arguing, leading to one of the drivers shooting the other. Bystanders tried to save the man and he was transported to Regions Hospital, but he did not survive.

The suspected shooter was located near the scene and taken in for questioning.

St. Paul police homicide and forensics units are investigating both shootings. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office is working on identification and cause of death.



