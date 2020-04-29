HAWLEY, Minn. — Clay County sheriff's deputies chased a woman driving a stolen tractor for about a half hour before arresting her early Thursday, April 30, according to the sheriff's office.

At 3:38 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a tractor theft that had just occurred in the area of 100th Avenue and 250th Street South in rural Hawley.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim called to report that his John Deere 4320 tractor with a trailer attached had been taken out of his field. He reported someone was driving the tractor through a bean field.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman driving the tractor and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop, the sheriff's office said. The deputies kept sight of the tractor by following the driver through fields for about 30 minutes. Deputies eventually managed to direct the tractor out of the field and into a swampy area, where it became stuck.

Deputies identified the driver as 31-year-old Nicole Rae Cloud of Warroad, Minnesota, the sheriff's office said. Cloud was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property and two outstanding warrants. She was then booked into the Clay County Jail.